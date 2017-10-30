14-Year-Old Shot In Laurel Saturday Dies, 2 Other Teens Arrested

WATCH WJZ TONIGHT @ 11P: Love and murder. Homicide is a leading cause of death for pregnant women. Why are they especially at risk for domestic violence? Mary Bubala reports.

Filed Under: Howard County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County police have arrested two teens in the shooting death of a 14-year-old in North Laurel Oct. 28, and believe the incident was drug-related.

Xavier Cole Young, of Odenton, was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital Monday, after being shot Saturday.

Luis Gerardo Ordonez, 19, and Francisco J. Rodriguez, 16, both of Laurel, will be charged as adults with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in relation to Young’s killing.

Police believe that Young, Ordonez, Rodriguez and a few other teens were involved in coordinating a drug deal in the 9000 block of N. Laurel Road. When the parties met at the agreed upon location around 11 p.m., there was an unknown altercation and one shot was fired from a car window, striking Young.

Ordonez and Rodriguez are both being held at the Howard County Detention Center on no bond after being arrested on Harvest View Court in Ellicott City early Monday morning.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

