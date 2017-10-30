Police Find Man Wanted For Rape, Assault In Aberdeen In Baltimore Attic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Aberdeen Police Department has arrested the man they believe to be responsible for two violent attacks on women in the area in September.

Davonnte Oneal Sconion, 21, of Liberty Street was arrested Monday morning. Police say he was hiding in an attack in a home in the 6000 block of McClean Boulevard in Baltimore.

Sconion is charged with first degree rape, attempted first degree rape, first and second degree assault, and other offenses.

Police say thee first incident occurred on Sunday, September 10, when officers responded to a call for a reported rape that occurred in the unit block of Carol Avenue around 9:21 p.m. They met with a female victim who alleged she was raped and robbed at knife point.

She said she had arranged a meeting with a man she met on Backpage, an online classified website. After arranging the meeting, she says she was accosted by a tall, black male, who was wearing a gray jacket and facemask. The suspect placed a knife to the victim’s right side and escorted her onto a property in the unit block of Carol Avenue, where he raped her at knifepoint and then stole money from her.

The second incident occurred the next day, September 11. Police were notified of an attempted sexual assault and robbery that occurred in the unit block of Liberty Street around 8:58 p.m.

Responding officers met with a female victim who was suffering from lacerations, a puncture wound to her stomach and a head injury. Detectives interviewed the victim who described her attacker as a black male in his 20s with a thin build, approximately 5-foot-10 with dark brown skin. Investigators determined the victim arranged to meet the suspect after an encounter on Backpage.

After his arrest, Sconion was taken to the Harford County Detention Center for processing,

