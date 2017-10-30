Disciplinary Trial Begins For Van Driver In Freddie Gray Case

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Large Portion Of Maryland | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Filed Under: Freddie Gray, Officer Caesar Goodson Jr.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The last push to hold one Baltimore Police officer accountable in the death of Freddie Gray will take place on Monday. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. is the driver of the police van where Gray suffered fatal spinal cord injuries in April of 2015. He was acquitted of murder in the death of the 25-year-old.

He now faces a police disciplinary trial for alleged violations of department policies. The officer faces more than 20 charges.

The charges include providing a false statement about the circumstances surrounding Gray’s arrest and neglecting his duty to keep Gray safe by failing to secure him in a seat belt.

Goodson has always maintained his innocence. His attorney says Goodson and his family are “near the end of a grueling 30-month process to clear his name.”

Two officers charged in Gray’s arrest and death have accepted department discipline.

