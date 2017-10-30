Former President Bill Clinton To Visit Baltimore To Speak At Opioid Summit

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former President Bill Clinton will visit Baltimore to speak at an opioid summit.
The summit will take place Monday night at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The forum will touch on exploring solutions to the drug addiction epidemic in the U.S..
The 42nd president will give an opening statement and moderate a panel, which will coincide with the release of a report called “The Opioid Epidemic: From Evidence to Impact.” The report has an introduction from Clinton and recommendations for reversing the drug crisis.
The former president will be joined by Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings. The discussion will take place Monday morning at 10 a.m..
After this, the former president will attend an event at the Soldiers Point Library in Dundalk to promote childhood education.
