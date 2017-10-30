Owings Mills Hair Cuttery Shooting Leads To Attempted Murder Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is being charged with attempted murder after police say he fired a gun at his girlfriend inside a Hair Cuttery Sunday.

The incident began as a verbal dispute between 36-year-old Steven Scott and his girlfriend, police say.

As the argument escalated inside the Reisterstown Road salon, Scott allegedly got a gun from his car, went back inside and pointed it at an employee and chased after his girlfriend.

As the girlfriend exited through a rear door, Scott fired several rounds in her direction, police say.

No one was injured during the shooting, but Scott faces charges of attempted first and second degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and malicious destruction of property. He also faces handgun charges.

