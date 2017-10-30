WATCH WJZ TONIGHT @ 11P: Love and murder. Homicide is a leading cause of death for pregnant women. Why are they especially at risk for domestic violence? Mary Bubala reports.

Kushner Cos Cooperating With Maryland Probe Of Business

Filed Under: Jared Kushner

NEW YORK (AP) — The Kushner Cos. says it is cooperating with a request from the Maryland attorney general for information related to the company’s operations in the state.

CNN reported on Sunday that the real estate company once run Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is under investigation by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh following media reports critical of its management of garden apartments it owns in the state and a lawsuit alleging that a pair of tenants was hit with illegal fees.

The company has said it will fight the lawsuit and has done nothing wrong. Kushner Cos. spokesman Eric Wachter says it is in compliance with all state and local laws.

A spokesperson for Frosh’s office would not comment, citing a policy to neither confirm nor deny an investigation.

