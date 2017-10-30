WATCH WJZ TONIGHT @ 11P: Love and murder. Homicide is a leading cause of death for pregnant women. Why are they especially at risk for domestic violence? Mary Bubala reports.

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Police: Ellicott City Man With Dementia Found Dead After Dog Walk

Filed Under: Howard County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Ellicott City man with dementia, reported missing Sunday, has been found dead by a school resource officer conducting a search of the grounds around Centennial High School Monday morning.

Stephen Wells Landen, 64, didn’t return home to Chateau Ridge Drive after walking his dog Sunday.

It appears that Landen fell down a steep incline. Weather may have been a factor in the incident. The dog was found alive near his body.

Police had been actively searching for Landen since receiving the missing report late Sunday. Officers set up a unified command post with the fire department, conducted grid searches on foot, and used multiple K-9 teams and a police helicopter throughout the night.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch