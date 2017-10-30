Police: Ellicott City Man With Dementia Found Dead After Dog Walk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Ellicott City man with dementia, reported missing Sunday, has been found dead by a school resource officer conducting a search of the grounds around Centennial High School Monday morning.
Stephen Wells Landen, 64, didn’t return home to Chateau Ridge Drive after walking his dog Sunday.
It appears that Landen fell down a steep incline. Weather may have been a factor in the incident. The dog was found alive near his body.
Police had been actively searching for Landen since receiving the missing report late Sunday. Officers set up a unified command post with the fire department, conducted grid searches on foot, and used multiple K-9 teams and a police helicopter throughout the night.
