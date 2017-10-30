Maryland State Police Warns Of Phone Scam Involving MSP Phone Number

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is warning the public about a scam in which the caller’s number appears to be a number associated with state police.

The scammer has cloned a state police phone number, and the recording call offers credit card services.

Police received a report from a woman Monday afternoon, and she said she got a call in which the caller ID on her phone showed “Maryland State Government” and the number was (410) 653-4241, which is a number for the Maryland State Police Office of Media Communications.

The Maryland State Police reminds the public that it has no connection to any credit card company and would never seek information or services over the phone.

Anyone who receives a phone call like this should hang up and then contact their local state police barrack.

