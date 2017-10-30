Md. School Gets Visit From Ravens Players As Part Of NFL’s ‘Play 60’ Campaign

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all know it’s healthy to exercise, but could you manage an hour a day, every day, for two solid weeks?

One Maryland school did just that and was rewarded with a visit from some NFL players.

Westminster Elementary School had some very special guests on Monday, ones who know all about the importance of a strong and healthy body.

The excited student body of Westminster Elementary got to meet Ravens players Nick Boyle, James Hurst, Bronson Kaufusi, and Bobby Rainey, along with Poe and Ravens cheerleaders.

They were there to congratulate the school, which was number one in Carroll County in the ‘Play 60’ challenge.

96 percent of the student body took the challenge and exercised an hour each day for two weeks.

“When you ask kids, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ or ‘Who inspires you?’, oftentimes it’s pro football players or baseball players, so to have them actually commit to come out on their day off to show their support for that, it means a lot,” said principal Whitney Warner.

The school celebrated by heading outside to exercise, of course! Burpees, jumping jacks, sit-ups, running.

“To keep your body healthy and to keep your heart rate pumping,” said student Lillian.

“I always had athletes and great examples I looked up to, and I really listened to them, and to be able to come back and share the importance of fitness and eating healthy, things like that, I felt like it can go a long way,” Kaufusi said.

‘Play 60’ is the NFL’s national campaign aimed at “movement for an active generation.”

Monday’s event was the first of three ‘Play 60’ reward assemblies for top performing schools.

