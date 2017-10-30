Plea Agreement Reached In Embezzlement Of PTA Funds

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Large Portion Of Maryland | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

Filed Under: Embezzlement, Maryland, PTA, Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — The former treasurer of a PTA group in Maryland’s largest school system has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors following an investigation into the alleged embezzlement of PTA funds.

Online court records indicate that a plea agreement by 47-year-old Lisa Betts of Silver Spring was filed last week, the same day that a criminal information charging her with misdemeanor embezzlement was docketed.

Betts is schedule to appear in court on Nov. 17.

Betts is suspected of embezzling almost $40,000 from the Montgomery County Council of PTAs, which represents more than 190 local parent-teacher associations.

Police launched an investigation in April after an internal audit found that money was improperly taken from the council’s checking account between July 2016 and March 2017.

