Racially-Charged Halloween Pictures Go Viral, Baltimore Private Schools Respond

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore private schools have released a joint statement after racially-insensitive pictures of Halloween costumes were shared online over the weekend.

In one of the photos, two white people whose faces are shown appear to be dressed as inmates. The caption contains a racial epithet and says they “broke out.”

In the second photo, a white person appears to be dressed as an inmate, and the name on the back of his jumpsuit reads “Freddie Gray.” The caption reads “ur going to jail tonight.”

In the third picture, a white man without a shirt on has a racial epithet and swastikas drawn on his back.

The person who posted the photos on Facebook claims that those who are featured in them are current or former students at Roland Park Country School, Gilman School, Boys’ Latin School of Maryland and St. Paul’s School. He claims one of the people who originally shared one of the photos goes to Mount Saint Joseph High School.

“Know that we take any situation involving our students seriously, and this is no exception,” representatives from Gilman School and Roland Park Country School wrote in a joint statement Monday. “Please understand that many involved in this situation are minors and we respectfully remind you of this as we work through the details.”

The statement from the schools also clarifies the following points:

• The two photographs were taken at different functions and combined together into one social media post

• The young man shown in the picture with the young lady, where they are both dressed as inmates, is not the same young man who is seen in the single photo bearing the name Freddie Gray

• The people who wrote the captions seen in the pictures are not students at either Gilman School or Roland Park Country School

• The young man who took the photo of the two minors is not a student at either Gilman School or Roland Park Country School

• The young man who combined the two photos and posted them on social media is not a student at either Gilman School or Roland Park Country School

This is a developing story. Jonathan McCall will have more tonight on WJZ.

