Howard Co. Find Sex Offender Not In Compliance In Pre-Halloween Check

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Halloween just a day away, local police did a pre-Halloween compliance check of registered sex offenders, and found one sex offender who was not living where he was registered.
Registered offenders were also reminded that they may not participate in trick-or-treating.
The Howard County Police Department did a check of all 84 registered sex offenders living or working in the county, and found that Howard D. Greene was the only sex offender not in compliance.
Greene, 50, is charged with failure to register and providing false information after police found that he was not living at his reported address.
He turned himself into police Monday afternoon.
