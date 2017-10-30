WATCH WJZ TONIGHT @ 11P: Love and murder. Homicide is a leading cause of death for pregnant women. Why are they especially at risk for domestic violence? Mary Bubala reports.

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Howard Co. Find Sex Offender Not In Compliance In Pre-Halloween Check

Filed Under: Sex Offender Registry, Sex Offenders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Halloween just a day away, local police did a pre-Halloween compliance check of registered sex offenders, and found one sex offender who was not living where he was registered.

Registered offenders were also reminded that they may not participate in trick-or-treating.

The Howard County Police Department did a check of all 84 registered sex offenders living or working in the county, and found that Howard D. Greene was the only sex offender not in compliance.

Greene, 50, is charged with failure to register and providing false information after police found that he was not living at his reported address.

He turned himself into police Monday afternoon.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch