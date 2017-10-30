Driver Killed By 12-Year-Old Jumping From Overpass Was Towson Grad

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland driver killed Saturday when a 12-year-old jumped from an I-66 overpass in Virginia was a Towson University graduate, the school said Monday.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a statement Sunday afternoon that the boy landed on a Ford Escape and the impact incapacitated the driver, 22-year-old Marisa W. Harris of Olney.

The statement also said the front-seat passenger, who was not hurt, steered the vehicle off the interstate, bring the car to a stop on the left shoulder.

“The entire Towson University family is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our alumna, Marisa Harris,” Towson spokesman Ray Feldmann wrote in a statement. Marisa was a caring, giving person who intended to devote her life to helping children in crisis. We also send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the injured 12-year-old boy. This is a horrific tragedy that will forever impact the lives of everyone who knew, loved and admired Marisa.”

Harris earned her psychology degree at Towson in May.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. There is no word yet on his condition.

