Weather Blog: Rain To Stop By The End Of The Day, But Temperatures To Remain Below Normal

Hi Everyone!

Yesterday’s weather was as good an excuse as any to just sit back and renew your license to chill. And overnight the weather just got foul. Windswept rain area wide. Winds of 20+mph steady, and gusts to 40 mph out of the NW. And as I write this blog for you the wind is still NW at 19 gusting to 30 mph. Rain is SLOWLY exiting the region. Fall in full force. Or is it Winter ?

WINTER? Yup.

If you go to the state’s MDOT cameras, and pull up Western Maryland/I-68 & 219 you will see snow on the grassy surfaces. In the high elevations of the state we did get some snow.

:-((

Skies should clear by dinner but temps will remain below normal in the upper 50’s tomorrow, and for November first. Albeit in the upper 50’s weather should be almost perfect for the Halloween fun. Clear skies, little wind, and dry conditions. All good!

Then comes November 1st and the day’s beyond. We will actually see temps move back up to near 70 as we end the week. but you know those numbers are becoming the exception rather than the rule.

Have a fine and safe day!

MB!

