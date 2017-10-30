WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory Issued For Large Portion Of Maryland | WJZ RadarDownload The WJZ Weather App

SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Wind Advisory In Effect For A Large Portion Of Maryland

Filed Under: Maryland, Northern Baltimore, Wind Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory is in effect for many areas in Maryland. The advisory started early Monday morning and will last until 10 a.m.

The wind advisory that is in effect is affecting these areas:

Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington

Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch