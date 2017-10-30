Wind Advisory In Effect For A Large Portion Of Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory is in effect for many areas in Maryland. The advisory started early Monday morning and will last until 10 a.m.
The wind advisory that is in effect is affecting these areas:
Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington
Anne Arundel; Calvert; Carroll; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Charles; Northern Baltimore; Northwest Harford; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southeast Harford; Southern Baltimore; St. Marys
