5 Guilty In Drug Cases Involving Convicted Police Officer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say five men have been convicted in a heroin trafficking ring that was protected by a corrupt Baltimore police officer.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday that the five men were convicted last week of conspiracy to traffic heroin and cocaine.
Prosecutors say the ring sold 37 pounds of heroin in Baltimore over seven years.
Authorities say a Baltimore police officer provided protection, information and tips to the conspirators to help them avoid law enforcement. Thirty-four-year-old Momodu Gondo pleaded guilty in October to racketeering conspiracy in the case.
