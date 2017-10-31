SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Baltimore City Council Gives Preliminary Approval For Tax Credits For Law Enforcement

Filed Under: Baltimore, Fire Department, Law Enforcement, Mayor Catherine Pugh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Council has given preliminary approval to providing $2,500 in tax credits to law enforcement officers who choose to live in the city. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The council unanimously voted in favor of the bill on Monday. The bill is designed to lure in more police, firefighters, and sheriff’s deputies to the city. It needs one more vote to head to Mayor Catherine Pugh’s desk who supports the legislation.

Supporters say the increased number of police officers who live in the city is the key to improving the relationship between community members and law enforcement.

Out of nearly 3,000 Baltimore Police Department employees, fewer than 500 live in the city. Out of more than 1400 Fire Department employees, fewer than 300 live in Baltimore.

The Finance Department says the tax credits could cost between $1.1 million and $2.2 million annually in lost tax revenue.

The legislation expires after 10 years.

 

