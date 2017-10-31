Ex-Ravens Player Derrick Mason Charged In Felony Domestic Violence Incident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Ravens player has been arrested and charged in a domestic violence incident in Nashville.

Derrick Mason, 43, faces felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor vandalism charges, according to a police press release.

According to that release, a 43-year-old woman Mason has been dating called for police to respond to her Bellevue area home shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The woman reported that she was physically assaulted, grabbed by the neck and struck in the stomach during an argument earlier in the morning after she told Mason she no longer wanted to be in a relationship with him.

Domestic Violence Division detectives say they observed bruising on the victim’s right upper arm, a red mark on the right side of her neck, and a scratch on the top of her left hand. They also say they saw a hole on the back of the wooden front door, which the woman said Mason caused.

Mason, who had left the house before Mason arrived, reported for booking after finding out there was a warrant out for his arrest.

Mason was a wide receiver for the Ravens between 2005 and 2010. He graduated from Michigan State.

