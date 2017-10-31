Md. Geological Survey Confirms Small Earthquake Hit Maryland Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very small earthquake, magnitude 1.5, hit central Maryland Sunday, the Maryland Geological Survey confirmed Tuesday.
It was centered near Glenwood in Howard County.
WJZ got at least one report from an area resident Sunday night that there was a “very loud boom” felt in the Columbia area that shook homes around 8:45 p.m.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, earthquakes with magnitude of about 2.0 or less on the Richter scale are usually called microearthquakes and are not commonly felt by people.
