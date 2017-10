BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly but dry Halloween all across our region.

Some clouds will move our way later and Wednesday as well. A few light showers are possible on Wednesday.

Warmer air will dominate on Thursday, and especially Friday, as we once again hit the nice 70s!

Cooler air will move in for the weekend. Some light sprinkles are likely on Sunday.

Have a nice Wednesday! Bob Turk

