House Of Cards Suspends Season 6 Production Amid Allegations About Spacey

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Production has been suspended on the upcoming and final season of “House of Cards,” Netflix announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes amid fallout from Spacey’s alleged sexual advances toward a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s.

The announcement that the sixth season of the Emmy-winning show would be its last came Monday, but apparently Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing a spinoff.

Spacey has apologized for the incident which he said he doesn’t recall but would have stemmed from “drunken behavior.” He also spoke publicly for the first time about being gay.

