Kiko Alonso Will Not Be Suspended For Flacco Hit

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for his hit on Joe Flacco Thursday, according to ESPN.

Flacco sustained a concussion and a gash that required stitches after absorbing a late, high hit from Alonso in Baltimore’s 40-0 victory Thursday night. Flacco was on the ground at the end of a protective slide when Alonso slammed into him.

The second-quarter tackle caused Flacco to lose his helmet and left him dazed. He was subsequently escorted to the locker room and did not return.

Flacco is recovering nicely from the concussion, and coach John Harbaugh says “there’s a good chance” the quarterback will play Sunday at Tennessee.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)