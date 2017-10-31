Man Dies After Being Hit When Car Drives Into Restaurant

Filed Under: Prince George's County

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A man has died a week after he was hit by a car that plowed into a restaurant in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Prince George’s County Police said in a statement that 73-year-old Isiah Pugh of Oxon Hill died Tuesday.

Pugh was one of six people taken to hospitals after the afternoon crash on Oct. 24.

Police say the driver of a car heading southbound on Old Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro tried to make a left turn onto Marlboro Pike. The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the side of Babes Boys Tavern.

The crash remains under investigation.

