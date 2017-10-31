Netflix Looking At ‘House Of Cards’ Spinoff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With controversy surrounding actor Kevin Spacey, Netflix is exploring a “House of Cards” spinoff as the show’s final season ends. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Netflix is reportedly weighing different concepts for the spinoff. The streaming channel said Monday the upcoming sixth season will be the last for “House of Cards.” The show is filmed in the Baltimore area.

The announcement came after a story came out about Spacey’s alleged sexual advances towards then-14-year-old actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s. Netflix had already decided to end the show and was pursuing the spinoff.

Spacey apologized for the incident which he said he doesn’t recall but would have stemmed from “drunken behavior.” He also spoke publicly about the first time about being gay.

The show has filmed in locations such as the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and The Baltimore Sun. “House of Cards” also had sound stages in Harford County.

The final episodes are still being produced in the Baltimore area with a release date yet to be announced.

