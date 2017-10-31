Police: 1 Dead After Shooting Near University Of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (WJZ/AP)— One person is dead near the University of Utah and the gunman is still on the loose.

The Deseret News reports that the university sent an alert on Monday at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place. Many lockdown orders were lifted early Tuesday but some on the east side of campus remained in place.

Salt Lake City Police say 24-year-old Austin Boutain is wanted in the fatal shooting. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a carjacking at the mouth of Red Butte Canyon, just east of the school.

Officers are interviewing several people who witnessed the shooting.

The FBI is assisting Salt Lake City Police in the search and investigation.

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)