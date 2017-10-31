Ron Matz Is Wonder Woman At Annual WJZ Geresbeck’s Halloween Party

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The crowd showed up early for WJZ’s annual Halloween costume party at Geresbeck’s supermarket in Middle River.

Ron Matz dressed up as Wonder Woman, and met Mickey Mouse, Darth Vader, Hermione Granger, a baby Freddy Krueger and a number of other characters.

The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend an average of about $86 each on Halloween this year. And $86 buys a lot of fun for those who showed up to Geresbeck’s Tuesday morning.

“Halloween is a family holiday,” said Rebecca Hope Wiseman of Joppatowne. “It brings everybody together. It brings our whole neighborhood together. It’s good stuff. It’s a good time.”

“The family gets together for some trick-or-treating,” says Tim Meyer, of Joppatowne. “We usually have a costume party . It’s at my dad’s house and we come here every year to spend the morning with you guys at WJZ.”

“We pick out fun costumes and my kids dress up,” says Lynda Frueh of Middle River. “They can be creative. It’s a lot of fun.”

