WATCH WJZ NOW: Truck crashes into pedestrians in Manhattan. 8 dead in "deliberate" attack, suspect in custody.

Ron Matz Is Wonder Woman At Annual WJZ Geresbeck’s Halloween Party

By Ron Matz
Filed Under: Geresbeck's, Halloween

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The crowd showed up early for WJZ’s annual Halloween costume party at Geresbeck’s supermarket in Middle River.

Ron Matz dressed up as Wonder Woman, and met Mickey Mouse, Darth Vader, Hermione Granger, a baby Freddy Krueger and a number of other characters.

The National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend an average of about $86 each on Halloween this year. And $86 buys a lot of fun for those who showed up to Geresbeck’s Tuesday morning.

“Halloween is a family holiday,” said Rebecca Hope Wiseman of Joppatowne. “It brings everybody together. It brings our whole neighborhood together. It’s good stuff. It’s a good time.”

“The family gets together for some trick-or-treating,” says Tim Meyer, of Joppatowne. “We usually have a costume party . It’s at my dad’s house and we come here every year to spend the morning with you guys at WJZ.”

“We pick out fun costumes and my kids dress up,” says Lynda Frueh of Middle River. “They can be creative. It’s a lot of fun.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Ron Matz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch