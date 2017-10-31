Some Bars In Fells Point To Close Early On Halloween

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In Fells Point, more than a dozen bars will close early on Halloween night to try and distance themselves from festivities that have been plagued by violence in recent years. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Business owners say the Halloween partygoers in recent years have gotten out of hand.

Last year, three people in the bar district were stabbed in a street fight. In another incident, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot, just north of the main hub of bars.

The year before, shots were fired in the 600 block of S. Broadway.

Two businesses that will close early are Alexander’s Tavern and Papi’s Tacos. These two establishments are usually open until 2 a.m.. But on Tuesday, they will close at 9:30 p.m..

Other businesses like Bond Street Social will close two hours early. Dogwatch Tavern will also close at 9 p.m. instead of 2 a.m.. Barcocina will also close at 10 p.m..

The Baltimore Police Department say they will have a large amount of officers in and around the area. They say they want people to enjoy the festivities, but responsibly. Authorities also urge people who see dangerous behavior to call them.

The other businesses that will close by around 10 p.m. include Greene Turtle, Kooper’s Tavern, Lil Phil’s, Max’s Taphouse, Points South Latin Kitchen, Slainte Irish Pub & Restaurant, Thames Street Oyster House, Todd Conner’s, V-NO Wine Bar, Woody’s Cantina, Dudas Tavern, 8 Ball Meatball and Rodos Bar.

