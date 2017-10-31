Weather Blog: A Clear Evening For Trick-Or-Treating

Hi Everyone!

Looks like a fine later this afternoon, and evening, for some trick or treating. The normal high today is 62°. Today’s forecast high is 59°. So let’s figure temps will be in the mid 50’s at 5 PM, the low 50’s at 7 PM, and the upper 40’s at 9 PM. Just great, weather, news for kids and parents alike.

No real change in the uptick in temps we started discussing yesterday. Tomorrow another coolish day. Then two day’s in the low to mid 70’s.

November begins tomorrow, and we change clocks back to “railroad standard time” this weekend.”Railroad standard time?” Yep, look it up and you will find a fascinating story about how time was standardized across the country, and then the world. And it was all about the train schedule!

MB!

