SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Weather Blog: A Clear Evening For Trick-Or-Treating

Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Looks like a fine later this afternoon, and evening, for some trick or treating. The normal high today is 62°. Today’s forecast high is 59°. So let’s figure temps will be in the mid 50’s at 5 PM, the low 50’s at 7 PM, and the upper 40’s at 9 PM. Just great, weather, news for kids and parents alike.

No real change in the uptick in temps we started discussing yesterday. Tomorrow another coolish day. Then two day’s in the low to mid 70’s.

November begins tomorrow, and we change clocks back to “railroad standard time” this weekend.”Railroad standard time?” Yep, look it up and you will find a fascinating story about how time was standardized across the country, and then the world. And it was all about the train schedule!

MB!

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch