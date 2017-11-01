Boy Scout Commissioner Dies After Being Hit When Car Drives Into Restaurant

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A week after a car wrecked into a restaurant in Prince George’s County, one of the victims has died from his injuries.

The man who died is 73-year-old Isiah Pugh, of Oxon Hill, a longtime Boy Scout leader and Patuxent District commissioner.

Surveillance video captures the terrifying moments when a woman plows her sedan into a busy Upper Marlboro restaurant.

Another camera angle inside the Babe’s Boys Tavern shows the car smashing through the wall.

“They were hurt very badly, one was knocked unconscious,” said bartender Aileen Noel.

The collision sent half a dozen people to the hospital. One of the victims, Pugh, died from his injuries on Tuesday, just one week after the crash.

The National Capital Area Council Boy Scouts of America released a statement saying:

“Isiah was a well-respected leader and a true friend to scouting, and he will be greatly missed by all. He has gone home.”

According to police, the driver lost control of her car, causing it to blast into the side of the building.

At the time of the crash, many of the customers were public safety employees. It’s a place well known to county workers, who were able to jump into action moments after the accident.

“Just how everybody kind of came together, and was helping everybody,” said restaurant manager Terry Rollins.

The Boy Scouts of America have set up a memorial page in honor of Isiah Pugh. Click here for details.

Babe’s Boys Tavern plans to reopen in December.

