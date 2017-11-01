SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

One Person Seriously Injured In Baltimore Co. House Fire

Filed Under: Baltimore County Fire, Baltimore County House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a Wednesday afternoon house fire in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports crews were called to the 6600 block of Dallton Dr. in Pikesville.

Responding units saw flames and smoke showing from the home.

Fire units were able to get the flames under control, but one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

