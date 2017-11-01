One Person Seriously Injured In Baltimore Co. House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was taken to a local hospital in serious condition after a Wednesday afternoon house fire in Baltimore County.
The Baltimore County Police Department reports crews were called to the 6600 block of Dallton Dr. in Pikesville.
Responding units saw flames and smoke showing from the home.
Fire units were able to get the flames under control, but one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook