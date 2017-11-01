State To Work With Baltimore On Transportation Funding

BALTIMORE (AP) — State officials say they will work with Baltimore officials on the city’s transportation priorities despite the city’s failure to submit a letter asking for funding for capital projects.

A spokeswoman for the Baltimore Department of Transportation blamed the failure to submit this year’s funding priority letter on a staff transition.

The Baltimore Sun reports that transportation director Michelle Pourciau and Mayor Catherine Pugh have spoken with state officials about projects they would like to see funded. They include the Hanover Street Bridge, signal upgrades, transit improvements, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

A spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan says state officials will not penalize Baltimore for its lack of a priority letter.

But State Sen. Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said the city’s failure to submit a priority letter is “inexcusable.”

