Police: Teens Stole Candy From Trick-Or-Treaters, Assaulted People With Bats

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say groups of teens terrorized trick-or-treaters and used bats and boards to attack people in Baltimore on Halloween night.
The Baltimore Police Department got several reports of teens robbing people of their Halloween candy, and police say teens in Federal Hill used a bat and board to assault people.
Recently, there have been several reports of people being randomly attacked by groups of teens at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.
In Homewood, a large group of juveniles reportedly stole people’s candy, and when someone tried to stop them, that person was pistol-whipped.
