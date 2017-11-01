CSX Drops Out Of Howard Street Tunnel Project

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland will not be submitting an INFRA grant application for the Howard County Street Tunnel Project after CSX let it be known they were dropping out of the project.
Maryland Secretary of Transportation Pete K. Rahn made the announcement Wednesday, and says CSX told the Maryland Department of Transportation it was a “business decision.”
In a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, Rahn said CSX’s decision was “surprising and incredibly troubling,” but that MDOT wound continue to work on ways to improve the flow of fright in and out of the Port Of Baltimore.
