Maglev High Speed Train Gets New Support From Unions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Billed as the world’s fastest train, on Wednesday, leaders behind the eagerly anticipated Maglev high speed train got new support in their plans to make the train a reality.

The Maryland portion of the project is expected to create 74,000 jobs, and we learned members of the North America’s Building Trade Unions will play a big role in construction.

Inside a place that celebrate’s America’s rail past, leaders moved forward in the next steps on the future high speed rails.

“The folks who are running Maglev are committed to not only building this project, but also making sure people get an opportunity to join the middle class through the training and to work on this project,” said Sean McGarvey, with the North America’s Building Trade Unions.

The North America’s Building Trade Unions announced their support of the plan of the high speed Maglev train.

Union members would be among the 74,000 workers on the job once the project gets the green light.

At more than 300 miles per hour, leaders say the high speed train will ease a massive burden on train travel.

Promising to get riders from D.C. to Baltimore in 15 minutes, and from Baltimore to New York City in under an hour.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says the proposed project would grow Baltimore.

“But what it also will be is an economic generator for businesses, companies, and corporations,” Pugh said.

The $15 billion plan still has plenty of hurdles to clear.

Several local governments are saying no to the plan because of concerns of homes, businesses and, schools that could be wiped out as part of the route.

The Anne Arundel County School Board voted on a resolution to formally oppose the plan.

But train riders believe the train is necessary.

“I think overall, anything that improves transportation, public transportation is going to be good,” said train rider Steve Schwartz.

“If there was a convenient, yet fast train to Washington, more convenient than it is now, I would go there more often,” said train rider Wayne Caskey.

So far, an official route has been not determined. It’s one of the many things being studied in the last stages of an environmental impact study.

The environmental study is expected to wrap up sometime in early 2019

