NAACP To Host Baltimore Town Hall On Police Reform

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The NAACP will be co-hosting a town hall in Baltimore as a partner organization of the Civil Rights Coalition for Police Reform.

The town hall will include panelists from the NAACP as well as advocates of local police reform. Panelists will talk about the state of policing in the city including consent decrees, accountability for the death of Freddie Gray, and the upcoming state legislative session.

The town hall comes in the midst of the police disciplinary hearings for the police officers involved in Freddie Gray’s death. Currently, Officer Caesar Goodson is entering his third day of his police disciplinary trial. He was the man who drove the van Gray was riding in in April of 2015. Inside the van, he suffered deadly neck injuries.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 4th at 10 a.m. inside St. Peter Claver Hall at 1546 N. Fremont Avenue.

