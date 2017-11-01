Open Enrollment Period For The Affordable Care Act Begins Today

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act begins today.

Two insurers are offering plans for 2018 but average premium prices are soaring by double digits for most plans. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Most plans will reflect the Trump administration’s policy changes to ObamaCare.

Nine in 10 people who buy private plans qualify for subsidies and some may be eligible for Medicaid.

Nearly 150,000 people bought private plans last year through private plans through the state exchange and others bought directly from insurers. 290,000 people in Maryland were covered under the expanded Medicaid program.

People will have until December 15th to enroll. People can sign up by logging onto marylandhealthconnection.gov, through a free mobile app called Enroll MHC, or by calling the consumer support center at 1-855-642-8572.

A calendar on enrollment events can be found on the Maryland Health Connection Website.

