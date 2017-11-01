Outside Counsel Representing Maryland In Case Surrounding Airplane Noise

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh has hired a law firm to represent the state as it prepares to sue the Federal Aviation Administration. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

The suit is over lower flight paths causing more noise for surrounding areas.

The firm hired is Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell who are based in Washington D.C.. They will be the outside counsel to the general attorney for assistance.

The firm litigated Phoenix’s case against the FAA. In that case, the judge ordered the agency to revert to previous flight paths, calling its actions “arbitrary and capricious.”

In a statement, Frosh said “The noise from these new flight paths is disturbing and disruptive to the lives of many Marylanders. We searched for a team of experts to assist us. It’s a very narrow field and requires a great deal of expertise — expertise which only a handful of law firms around the country have. Kaplan Kirsch will work with our internal team to take action for the citizens of Maryland.”

In September, Governor Larry Hogan directed the attorney general to sue the federal agency.

The new flight paths are part of a $35 billion NextGen nationwide air traffic overhaul intended to modernize routes and save airlines billions of dollars in fuel. The change of flight paths have caused thousands of noise complaints in previously unaffected neighborhoods.

