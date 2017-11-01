Police Disciplinary Trial Enters Its Third Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The police disciplinary trial for Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson is entering its third day on Wednesday.

Goodson is accused of violating police policy and procedure while driving the van Freddie Gray was riding in in April of 2015.

Inside the van, Gray suffered deadly neck injuries.

Goodson’s defense is putting the blame on a failure of the department to train officers.

During Tuesday’s hearing, two officers were called as witnesses.

Officer Edward Nero said Gray was not showing any signs of a medical emergency when he was first arrested and placed into the van.

The other person questioned was detective William Porter.

He once faced criminal charges which were later dismissed. He’s testifying that Gray told him he wanted to go to the hospital before he was found limp in the back of the van later that day.

Officer Goodson has been cleared of all criminal charges. He is the first of five to come up for an administrative hearing.

Goodson is charged with violating dozens of police policies.

