Lanes Closed On Severn River Bridge Following Afternoon Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wreck has closed down eastbound lanes going across the Severn River Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Chopper 13 was above the scene just after 3:15 p.m., and reports the accident involved one motorcycle, two cars, and a tour bus with students on board.
Several students reportedly had minor injuries, along with two adults.
The eastbound lanes going across the Severn River Bridge are currently closed as authorities clear the scene.
No further details have been released at this time.
