Taco Bell Giving Out Free Tacos Today After World Series Stolen Base

Fast food chain Taco Bell is offering its customers a free Doritos Locos taco for a short time today starting at 2 p.m. local time. The restaurant chain is giving every American a chance to “steal” a taco as part of their annual promotion during the World Series.

Taco Bell has been pledging “all of America” would get a free taco if a player on either team steals a base during the fall classic. This year’s taco savior emerged early in the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros when Houston’s Cameron Maybin swiped second base in Game 2. The fast food giant took to Twitter to celebrate their latest “taco hero.”

Can you believe @CameronMaybin just stole a base in the #WorldSeries? Get your free #DoritosLocosTaco on 11/1 from 2-6 p.m. No purch nec. Limit one per person. At participating locations while supplies last. Terms: https://t.co/ZxGL0QoJRB pic.twitter.com/Kztrmdkxaj — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 26, 2017

The massive giveaway wasn’t lost on the Astros outfielder either, who added his thoughts on the November 1 taco celebration after his team’s 7-6 win that night.

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

Perhaps the 11-year veteran will stop in for his own free Doritos-inspired snack before Houston takes on the Dodgers in a winner-take-all Game 7 Wednesday night. The promotion will run from 2-6 p.m. at all participating Taco Bell locations or while supplies of the tasty freebies last.

