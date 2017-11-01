SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Trump Nominates Justice Official As Maryland’s U.S. Attorney

Filed Under: Robert Hur

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a Justice Department official as Maryland’s new U.S. attorney.

Robert Hur is among seven U.S. attorney nominations the White House announced Wednesday.

Hur is currently principal associate deputy attorney general and a top aide to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, whom Hur would replace as Maryland’s federal prosecutor.

A White House statement says Hur was formerly a partner with King & Spalding in Washington, where he focused on government investigations and complex litigation. He’s also a former assistant federal prosecutor in Maryland. From 2007 to 2014, Hur prosecuted gang violence, drug trafficking, firearm offenses and white-collar crimes.

Hur, a graduate of Harvard University and Stanford law school, clerked for the late William Rehnquist, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch