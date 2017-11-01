Weather Blog: Cloudy 1st Day Of November

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Lots of clouds and a bit of sun on this first day of November.

Temperatures were very close to our long term averages. Tomorrow, a warmer air mass will push us into the low to mid 70’s! We do expect to see a fair amount of sun as well.

On Friday, ahead of a cool front, we will again warm to the mid 70’s! A shower may accompany the front, followed by a cooler Saturday. Lots of clouds will be around for the weekend but rain if any will be light.

Happy November!

