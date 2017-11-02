3 Homicides In A Span Of 2 Hours Pushes Baltimore’s Total Over 300 For 3rd Straight Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Three homicides in the span of two hours Thursday night in Baltimore City has pushed the yearly total over 300 for the third straight year.

City police say a 31-year-old man died at an area hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in the 5400 block of Moores Run Road at about 7:20 p.m.

About 20 minutes later, officers responded to the 200 block of South Collins Avenue where they found another 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and also died at a local hospital.

Then about an hour later, detectives responded to the 700 block of Mura Street where they found a woman inside a vacant house with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She later died from her injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

