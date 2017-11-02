911 Calls From Edgewood Office Park Shooting Shows Chaos That Erupted

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two survivors from the Edgewood office park shooting continue to recover at Shock Trauma as recently released 911 calls show the chaos that day in Harford County.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, the calls flooded into 911.

[CALLER: Someone just ran down the road and said somebody was shot. Advanced Granite Solutions. Somebody’s been shot.]

[OPERATOR: At Advanced Granite Solutions?]

[CALLER: Yes. I just saw three guys running down the road and they’re running away from it, and they said somebody was shot, and I’m calling for them.]

“Deputies were on the scene within four minutes, arriving at 9:02 a.m., where they discovered five people suffering from gunshot wounds,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler the day of the incident.

Calls came from people at nearby hotels who were frightened–not knowing where the shooter was.

[CALLER: He just said somebody killed somebody.]

[OPERATOR: Harford County 911.]

[CALLER: Somebody had killed someone.]

[OPERATOR: OK.]

[CALLER: I’m sorry. I have a guest near me. I’m trying not to set off panic.]

[OPERATOR: I’m just making sure that my staff is safe because I don’t know where he went.]

Employees of Advanced Granite Solutions called for help from the parking lot.

[OPERATOR: It’s 911. Hello…]

[CALLER: Uh, I’m at work and somebody just came in and started shooting.]

[OPERATOR: We have help on the way, OK. Are you safe and out of danger?]

[CALLER: Uh, I’m outside with a couple of guys. We’re behind the dumpster.]

[OPERATOR: OK. Where’s the shooter?]

[CALLER: We don’t even know.]

It was almost 10 hours before ATF agents from Baltimore arrested accused shooter Radee Prince alive, walking down a street, smoking a cigar, less than 40 miles away in Newark, Delaware.

[OPERATOR: Did you see any of the victims that were actually shot? Do you know how many people are hurt?]

[CALLER: I heard it was, uh, two or three. I’m looking in right now. It looks like I see one person laying down.]

Prince is charged with killing three co-workers, and wounding two others inside the granite business–then later shooting a family friend in Delaware.

He’ll face trial in Delaware first, before being extradited later to face justice in Maryland.

