Man And Woman Murdered On Residential Street In Frederick

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were found dead by deputies in a residential neighborhood in Frederick Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office says.

It was around 5:10 a.m. when authorities were called to the scene of an assault in progress.

When they arrived a few minutes later, a man and woman were in the roadway, suffering from serious injuries.

EMTs administered emergency care, but both victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

A suspect was quickly identified by deputies, located near the scene, and taken into custody.

Preliminarily, investigators believe all involved were known to each other.

