Teens Vandalize Several Cars In Baltimore County Halloween Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Baltimore County community is on edge after a large group of teenagers vandalized several cars on Halloween night.

Dozens of teens were reportedly walked down Pleasant Plains and Hardwick Roads, randomly targeting cars.

From one block to next, damaged vehicles paint the picture of a havoc-filled night, that’s left the Loch Raven Village community shaken.

“I feel afraid. I try to walk my dog before it gets dark because. It’s scary,” Vicki Lombardi said.

The calls to police came on what would be a destructive and disturbing Halloween.

A neighbor shared surveillance video only with WJZ. It showed the moment he says the rowdy group trampled his lawn, before heading down Pleasant Plains Road.

“It’s like 30 kids dressed in black masks on and they had their faces covered,” Ryan C. Deal said. “My neighbors car upfront was being trampled.”

Deal says the alleged roving vandals, left his car with a caved-in roof.

Baltimore County police say officers responded to reports of middle-school aged children, walking around with bats, but couldn’t find them.

Matt Robertson is demanding answers. His windshield was bashed-in.

“Why? Were you bored? Was it something, just because it was Halloween?” he said.

Neighbors say everyone is friendly and acts of vandalism, will not shatter their sense of community.

“This neighborhood is a really great place to live,” said former Association of Loch Raven Village president Gary Herwig. “Makes me angry. Keep it out of my neighborhood.”

The worried neighbors hope the unwanted visitors don’t come back.

Police don’t know who these kids are. No one has been arrested. Neighbors say they hope they don’t come back.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, you’re urged to contact police.

