Johns Hopkins University Student Sexually Assaulted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —A student at Johns Hopkins University has been sexually assaulted.
According to a campus security alert, the student was assaulted on Wednesday at a Homewood campus residence hall Tuesday night.
School officials said Wednesday the student was assaulted by a man she had connected with on social media and was meeting in person for the the first time. The Baltimore Police Department are investigating the incident.
One Comment
Well, did it happen on Tuesday night or Wednesday? Does anyone edit these posts? If so, are they literate? Also what about hair color and skin color of the perp?