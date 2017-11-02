SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Kevin Spacey Seeking Treatment After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Filed Under: House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Netflix

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Representatives for Kevin Spacey have sent an e-mail to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that the actor is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

The statement comes as the star of the Netflix show “House of Cards” is facing sexual misconduct allegations. The film was suspended “until further notice” on Tuesday. Netflix also announced that the upcoming season would be the show’s last.

This week, Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14-years-old. Since then, documentary filmmaker Tony Montana and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos have come forward with allegations against the actor.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch