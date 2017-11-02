Kevin Spacey Seeking Treatment After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Representatives for Kevin Spacey have sent an e-mail to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun that the actor is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

The statement comes as the star of the Netflix show “House of Cards” is facing sexual misconduct allegations. The film was suspended “until further notice” on Tuesday. Netflix also announced that the upcoming season would be the show’s last.

This week, Actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14-years-old. Since then, documentary filmmaker Tony Montana and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos have come forward with allegations against the actor.

