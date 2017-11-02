Maryland Climbing Gym Adapts To Stay Current With State-Of-The-Art Facilities

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ)– An original climbing gym in Maryland is on the verge of quadrupling in size to accommodate more people looking to climb their way into health and fitness.

The climbing gym, Earth Treks, is rebuilding its original Columbia location.

“This is new Columbia, we’re actually working on our expansion as we speak, we’re currently quadrupling the size of our facility,” said Matt Elletson of Earth Treks. “The rope climbing area maxes out at 44 foot.”

The $4 million build is part of a trend in the industry. Gyms are modernizing to stay current with the state-of-the-art, meaning clients want bigger and better.

“For me, it’s a continual challenge, there’s always something more difficult to conquer,” said Earth Trek’s marketing director Charlotte Bosley.

High walls are a large piece to the puzzle. Bouldering walls are what clients are asking for; walls with no ropes and smaller walls.

“And honestly, in my opinion, way more fun,” Elletson said.

Builders need about two more weeks to finish up. Until then, staffers like Charlotte, get to test out the best climbing routes.

Next year, the company will open another gym in the old Sears warehouse by the JFX in Hampden.

