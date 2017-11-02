SPOOKY PHOTOS: Share Your Halloween Photos With Us!

Midshipman Found Dead At Shooting Range

Filed Under: US Navy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A midshipman was found dead Monday afternoon at a shooting range in Prince George’s County. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Navy Academy officials confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

Officials say Midshipman First Class Juan Jimenez was found dead at Prince George’s County Trap and Skeet Center.

In an e-mail sent by spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney, the incident is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service. In a note to faculty and staff Tuesday morning, academy superintendent Vice Admiral Ted Carter said the student died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Carter said it is “extremely difficult to lose a member of the Brigade and USNA family.” He encouraged staff to remain respectful and supportive of Jiminez and his family.

The 22-year-old was a general engineering major from Latham, New York. He played varsity lacrosse and intramural sports. He was a member of the 8th company.

